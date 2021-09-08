Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $21.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.48% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Suncor Energy is Canada's premier integrated energy company. The firm boasts an impressive supply chain network, owning significant oil sands and conventional production platforms, along with a strong downstream portfolio. Suncor Energy is one of the best positioned companies in the energy space given its access to abundant resources, rich operating experience and technical know-how. Suncor Energy's major projects, including Fort Hills and Syncrude, should support its growth momentum. The company's strong liquidity and modest near-term debt maturities are other positives. Moreover, Suncor Energy plans to maintain a disciplined capital approach and estimates to repay further debt in 2021, thereby indicating its ability to generate cash flow. Consequently, Suncor Energy is viewed as a preferred energy firm to own now.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, June 18th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.17.

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $18.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.28 and a 200 day moving average of $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. Suncor Energy has a one year low of $10.67 and a one year high of $25.73.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 34.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,574,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,283,196,000 after acquiring an additional 13,697,247 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,426,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,112,849,000 after acquiring an additional 165,194 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 20.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,227,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $736,310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067,887 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.3% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 32,674,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $813,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,554 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 10.5% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 24,237,215 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $580,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration & Production; and Refining & Marketing.

