Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) and ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Head to Head Review

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) and ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sunlands Technology Group and ATA Creativity Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunlands Technology Group $337.75 million 0.24 -$65.98 million N/A N/A ATA Creativity Global $24.85 million 3.60 -$14.13 million N/A N/A

ATA Creativity Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sunlands Technology Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sunlands Technology Group and ATA Creativity Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunlands Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A ATA Creativity Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.6% of Sunlands Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of ATA Creativity Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.9% of ATA Creativity Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Sunlands Technology Group has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ATA Creativity Global has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sunlands Technology Group and ATA Creativity Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunlands Technology Group -10.77% N/A -8.42% ATA Creativity Global -6.22% -4.89% -1.82%

Summary

ATA Creativity Global beats Sunlands Technology Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sunlands Technology Group Company Profile

Sunlands Technology Group provides on line post-secondary and professional education. The firm offers various degree-and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses through online platforms. It also provides online professional courses and educational content to help students prepare for professional certification exams and attain professional skills. The company was founded by Peng Ou and Tongbo Liu in August 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile

ATA Creativity Global is an international educational services company, which focuses on provision of quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity. It offers a range of education services consisting primarily of portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling and other educational services through its training center network. The company was founded by Kevin Xiaofeng Ma and Walter Lin Wang in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

