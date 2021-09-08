Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) PT Raised to $76.00

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.90% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of Surmodics stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.89. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,182. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.73. Surmodics has a twelve month low of $35.17 and a twelve month high of $62.27. The company has a market cap of $830.79 million, a P/E ratio of 598.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Surmodics alerts:

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). Surmodics had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $23.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.95 million. Equities research analysts expect that Surmodics will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total value of $136,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider John D. Manders sold 2,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total transaction of $139,136.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,948.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $352,334. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Surmodics by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,294,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,680,000 after buying an additional 78,225 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,777,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,430,000 after purchasing an additional 21,819 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 978,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,062,000 after purchasing an additional 55,072 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 819,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,433,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 505,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,426,000 after purchasing an additional 38,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

About Surmodics

SurModics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.