SVB Leerink Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) – Analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Veeva Systems in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.62. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $296.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Veeva Systems’ FY2023 earnings at $3.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.98 EPS.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.11.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $309.72 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $323.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.55. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $235.74 and a twelve month high of $343.96. The stock has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.42, a PEG ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $678,283.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.25, for a total value of $1,611,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,119 shares of company stock worth $4,730,912 over the last ninety days. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 53.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 65.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

