Swarthmore Group Inc. Decreases Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Swarthmore Group Inc. cut its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,246 shares during the quarter. Republic Services accounts for approximately 2.0% of Swarthmore Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $7,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Republic Services by 147.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,033,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,062,000 after buying an additional 2,997,759 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 190.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,237,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,266,000 after purchasing an additional 811,132 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 370.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 897,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,165,000 after purchasing an additional 706,837 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 9.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,355,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $631,458,000 after purchasing an additional 524,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 28.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,059,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,610,000 after purchasing an additional 452,156 shares during the last quarter. 55.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RSG has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $116.14 target price (down from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.93.

Shares of RSG traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.03 and a 200 day moving average of $108.64. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.18 and a 12 month high of $126.12. The firm has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.71.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.75%.

In related news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $236,436.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,206. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

