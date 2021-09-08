Swarthmore Group Inc. Has $323,000 Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Swarthmore Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 57.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,970,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,217,000 after buying an additional 1,081,072 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 45.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,924,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,806,000 after purchasing an additional 598,686 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 24.0% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,051,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,998,000 after purchasing an additional 397,646 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 754,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,552,000 after purchasing an additional 377,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,559,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $109.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,999. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.91. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $76.81 and a twelve month high of $110.07.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

