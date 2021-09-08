Swarthmore Group Inc. Makes New $3.12 Million Investment in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Swarthmore Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,169 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,115,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on PXD. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.57.

PXD traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $148.86. 9,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,488,238. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.66. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $76.58 and a 12 month high of $175.37. The stock has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 368.29%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.