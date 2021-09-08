Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.39% of FirstService worth $29,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in FirstService during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in FirstService during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in FirstService during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of FirstService in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstService in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FSV opened at $186.97 on Wednesday. FirstService Co. has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $191.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 72.47 and a beta of 0.92.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. FirstService had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $831.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FSV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of FirstService from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.83.

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

