Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $26,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,311,431,000 after buying an additional 701,706 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 209.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 305,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,701,000 after buying an additional 206,549 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 15,607.3% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 185,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,270,000 after buying an additional 184,478 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 52,012.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 175,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,470,000 after buying an additional 175,282 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 498.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 188,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,031,000 after buying an additional 156,686 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Ryan Ross sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.42, for a total transaction of $898,352.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,283.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Randolph King sold 7,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.55, for a total transaction of $1,389,797.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,437 shares in the company, valued at $5,678,022.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,450 shares of company stock worth $8,935,300 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $173.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.66. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.50 and a 52-week high of $204.41.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 65.88%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.18.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

