Swiss National Bank Has $23.07 Million Stock Holdings in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 500,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,226 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.14% of PPD worth $23,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in PPD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PPD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in PPD in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in PPD in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in PPD in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

PPD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of PPD to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.91.

Shares of NASDAQ PPD opened at $46.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 64.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.23. PPD, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.54 and a 12-month high of $46.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.66.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. PPD had a net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 53.95%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PPD, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

