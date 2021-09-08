Swiss National Bank Sells 7,400 Shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,741 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Cree were worth $23,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CREE. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Cree by 1,649.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Cree in the first quarter worth $115,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cree in the first quarter worth $230,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cree in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Cree in the first quarter worth $277,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CREE opened at $85.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.92. Cree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.39 and a 52-week high of $129.90.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The LED producer reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. Cree had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 83.60%. The firm had revenue of $145.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cree, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CREE. Bank of America cut Cree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Cree from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Cree from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

Cree, Inc is a manufacturer of lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) products, lighting products and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications. It operates through the following segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products. The Wolfspeed segment products consists of silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices and RF devices based on silicon (Si) and wide bandgap semiconductor materials.

