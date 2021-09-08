SWYFT (SWYFTT) Market Cap Hits $65,507.23

SWYFT (CURRENCY:SWYFTT) traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One SWYFT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0927 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular exchanges. SWYFT has a market cap of $65,507.23 and approximately $5,228.00 worth of SWYFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SWYFT has traded 250.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SWYFT alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00059122 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002907 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.33 or 0.00165055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00014744 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00043799 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.72 or 0.00717346 BTC.

SWYFT Profile

SWYFTT is a coin. SWYFT’s total supply is 750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 706,940 coins. The official message board for SWYFT is medium.com/swyft-network . SWYFT’s official Twitter account is @OfficialSwyft and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SWYFT is swyft.network . The Reddit community for SWYFT is https://reddit.com/r/SwyftNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swyft was formed on November 20th, 2018, looking to solve the most common problems facing cryptocurrency adoption across the globe. Its vision is to not only enhance the user experience with any ability to earn a passive income but to also create the most compelling cryptocurrency ecosystem of the 21st century by driving the world's transition to a digital currency economy. This will be delivered through DApp (smart contract) design, payment gateways via platform modules and marketplace deployment. “

SWYFT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SWYFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SWYFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SWYFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SWYFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SWYFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.