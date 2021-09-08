Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) will report ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the lowest is ($0.45). Syros Pharmaceuticals also posted earnings per share of ($0.43) during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.45). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.60). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36). Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 442.40% and a negative return on equity of 82.58%. The business had revenue of $5.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 million.

SYRS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,837,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,745,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,167,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,175,000 after purchasing an additional 842,404 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,732,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 393.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 374,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 298,343 shares during the period. 95.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYRS traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.24. 19,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 948,470. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.90 and a 200-day moving average of $6.12. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $15.65. The firm has a market cap of $324.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.74.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.