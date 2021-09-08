Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $3,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1,870.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. 71.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 5,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,726 shares in the company, valued at $913,068. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 1,500 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $271,660. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SKT opened at $17.11 on Wednesday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $22.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.55 and its 200-day moving average is $17.30.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 4.64%. Research analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 44.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SKT shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

