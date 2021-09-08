Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Trading 7.8% Higher

Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX)’s share price traded up 7.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.50 and last traded at $12.93. 388,147 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 748% from the average session volume of 45,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TNGX)

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

