Tap (XTP) One Day Volume Hits $426,485.00

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 8th. In the last week, Tap has traded 37% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tap has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and $426,485.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tap coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00059442 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002893 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00014748 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.06 or 0.00155994 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00043993 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $336.05 or 0.00727434 BTC.

Tap Coin Profile

XTP is a coin. It launched on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official . The official website for Tap is www.tap.global . Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Tap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

