Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Receives $43.74 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.74.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $721,168.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,632.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $51,297.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Tapestry by 30.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,227,029 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $53,351,000 after purchasing an additional 287,878 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tapestry by 40.1% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 298.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 314,031 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $12,615,000 after acquiring an additional 235,291 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 423,125 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $18,398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 26.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 44,472 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 9,303 shares in the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tapestry stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,555,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,821,370. Tapestry has a 52 week low of $14.33 and a 52 week high of $49.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Tapestry had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tapestry will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

