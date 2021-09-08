Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates to address ophthalmic conditions. The company’s product candidate consist TP-03 which is in clinical stage. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TARS. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.80.

Shares of TARS stock opened at $25.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.60. The company has a market capitalization of $525.87 million and a PE ratio of -5.92. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $15.32 and a 12-month high of $63.69.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.81. Research analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Ix, Llc sold 91,620 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $2,721,114.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Ackermann sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $147,224.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,701 shares of company stock worth $4,442,525. Insiders own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TARS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,952,000 after buying an additional 17,374 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 68.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $934,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 47.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.21% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

