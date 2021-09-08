Tate & Lyle (TATYY) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS: TATYY) in the last few weeks:

9/3/2021 – Tate & Lyle was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/1/2021 – Tate & Lyle was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

8/20/2021 – Tate & Lyle was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/19/2021 – Tate & Lyle was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock.

8/12/2021 – Tate & Lyle was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/11/2021 – Tate & Lyle was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock.

7/31/2021 – Tate & Lyle was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/29/2021 – Tate & Lyle was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Tate & Lyle Ventures and Agri Investment Fund have co-led a 3.5m investment into Fugeia, a newly formed functional food technology business with a focus on gut health. "

7/15/2021 – Tate & Lyle had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Shares of TATYY traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,837. Tate & Lyle plc has a 1-year low of $30.64 and a 1-year high of $46.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $1.7249 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 3.95%. Tate & Lyle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.90%.

Tate & Lyle Plc engages in the provision of ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage and other industries. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products. The Food & Beverage Solutions and Sucralose segment provides solutions for customers that meet consumer demand for healthier and tastier food and drink.

