TD Securities Raises Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Price Target to C$55.00

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) had its target price lifted by analysts at TD Securities from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. CIBC boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.92.

NYSE ENB traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.38. The stock had a trading volume of 280,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,734,109. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.34 and a 200 day moving average of $38.36. The stock has a market cap of $81.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.86. Enbridge has a 52-week low of $26.97 and a 52-week high of $41.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

