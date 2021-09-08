TE-FOOD (TONE) Price Hits $0.0364 on Major Exchanges

TE-FOOD (CURRENCY:TONE) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. In the last week, TE-FOOD has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. TE-FOOD has a total market capitalization of $20.70 million and approximately $158,903.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TE-FOOD coin can now be bought for $0.0364 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00058176 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002836 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $78.39 or 0.00170721 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00014573 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.61 or 0.00717818 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00043020 BTC.

About TE-FOOD

TE-FOOD (CRYPTO:TONE) is a coin. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 568,723,686 coins. TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TE-FOOD is www.te-food.com . The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD

According to CryptoCompare, “TE-FOOD is a food traceability system. It's a ready product with the live operation. Started in 2016, it serves more than 6000 business customers and handles 400,000 transactions every day. TE-FOOD provides all tools and applications for complete supply chains to implement successful traceability for their desired scope. TE-FOOD enables supply chain-wide collaboration with end-to-end operational visibility and process control. TFOOD is an asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the TE-FOOD platform. “

Buying and Selling TE-FOOD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TE-FOOD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TE-FOOD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TE-FOOD using one of the exchanges listed above.

