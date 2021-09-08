Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 39,765 Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) by 286.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,765 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Tilray were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in Tilray by 197.5% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 7,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 383,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,928,000 after acquiring an additional 96,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Tilray alerts:

TLRY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen started coverage on shares of Tilray in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. CIBC downgraded shares of Tilray from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Tilray from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.89.

In other Tilray news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $7,188,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 1,000,000 shares of company stock worth $15,813,000 in the last ninety days. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TLRY opened at $13.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Tilray Inc has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $67.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 2.63.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY).

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.