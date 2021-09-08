Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aew Capital Management L P grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.7% in the second quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 374,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,862,000 after acquiring an additional 13,225 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.5% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $321,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 22.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,200,000 after acquiring an additional 11,136 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.1% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on FRT shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.43.

FRT stock opened at $122.00 on Wednesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $67.01 and a one year high of $125.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 61.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.15.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.59). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $230.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 93.81%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.