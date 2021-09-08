Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $56,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 116.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,562.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 30.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $70.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.96 and its 200-day moving average is $71.60. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.09 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.23 and a 12 month high of $78.13.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $406.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.93 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 8.35%. Research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 62.14%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.