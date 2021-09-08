TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.12.

Separately, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of FTI stock opened at $6.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. TechnipFMC has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.00.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that TechnipFMC will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,254,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 236.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,141,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,809,000 after buying an additional 801,676 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

