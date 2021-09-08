Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Holdings Boosted by Affinity Wealth Management LLC

Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 112,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 18.2% in the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 20,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 108.4% during the second quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 45,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 23,850 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,856,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 2.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 462,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after buying an additional 11,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 169.9% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 48,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 30,239 shares during the last quarter. 44.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,945,750. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.20 and a beta of 1.27. Teck Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $26.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.22.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Teck Resources had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0397 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 21.79%.

TECK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America raised Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$26.50 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Teck Resources from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.09.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

