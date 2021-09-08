Ted Baker (LON:TED) Given “No Recommendation” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their no recommendation rating on shares of Ted Baker (LON:TED) in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.94) price objective on shares of Ted Baker in a research note on Tuesday.

Ted Baker stock opened at GBX 167 ($2.18) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £308.30 million and a PE ratio of -2.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 144.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 147.64. Ted Baker has a 52 week low of GBX 80.04 ($1.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 217.60 ($2.84). The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.33.

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker brand in the United States, the United Kingdome, Europe, Canada, and South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers various collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

