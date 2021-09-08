Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TEF shares. TheStreet lowered Telefónica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Societe Generale began coverage on Telefónica in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Monday, August 9th.
NYSE TEF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.99. 1,298,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,635,471. The stock has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a PE ratio of 2.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.79. Telefónica has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $5.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.74 and a 200-day moving average of $4.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEF. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 413.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telefónica in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefónica in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 1,681.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares during the period. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Telefónica Company Profile
Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.
