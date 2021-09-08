Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TEF shares. TheStreet lowered Telefónica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Societe Generale began coverage on Telefónica in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Monday, August 9th.

NYSE TEF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.99. 1,298,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,635,471. The stock has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a PE ratio of 2.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.79. Telefónica has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $5.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.74 and a 200-day moving average of $4.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. Telefónica had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 22.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Telefónica will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEF. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 413.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telefónica in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefónica in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 1,681.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares during the period. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telefónica Company Profile

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

