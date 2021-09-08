Telemus Capital LLC Invests $271,000 in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis stock opened at $207.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $98.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.41 and a 1 year high of $210.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.48.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZTS. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James cut shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.08.

In related news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total transaction of $300,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,144.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total transaction of $2,951,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,838,955.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,003 shares of company stock valued at $9,711,854 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

