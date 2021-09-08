Telemus Capital LLC Purchases 2,449 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 309.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VONG. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $2,139,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 403.9% in the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 106,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,408,000 after buying an additional 85,056 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 694.5% in the second quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 461,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,244,000 after buying an additional 403,691 shares during the last quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.2% in the second quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 355,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,854,000 after purchasing an additional 273,040 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 30,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period.

VONG stock opened at $75.23 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $52.50 and a twelve month high of $75.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.107 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%.

