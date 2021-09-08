TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.254 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th.
TELUS has decreased its dividend payment by 63.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. TELUS has a payout ratio of 120.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect TELUS to earn $0.99 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 106.1%.
NYSE:TU opened at $23.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.67. TELUS has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $23.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.77.
Several brokerages recently commented on TU. Zacks Investment Research raised TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Desjardins increased their price target on TELUS from C$29.25 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TD Securities increased their price target on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. CIBC reduced their price target on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TELUS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.45.
About TELUS
TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.
