TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.254 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th.

TELUS has decreased its dividend payment by 63.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. TELUS has a payout ratio of 120.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect TELUS to earn $0.99 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 106.1%.

Get TELUS alerts:

NYSE:TU opened at $23.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.67. TELUS has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $23.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.77.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. TELUS’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that TELUS will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TU. Zacks Investment Research raised TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Desjardins increased their price target on TELUS from C$29.25 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TD Securities increased their price target on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. CIBC reduced their price target on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TELUS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.45.

About TELUS

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.