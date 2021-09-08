Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,649 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TCBI. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 17,450.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000.

TCBI stock opened at $59.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.98. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.44 and a 52 week high of $93.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.67 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 23.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Timothy J. Storms acquired 4,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.83 per share, with a total value of $249,670.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,708.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rob C. Holmes purchased 8,308 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.29 per share, for a total transaction of $500,889.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,978,598.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TCBI. Raymond James cut their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Hovde Group downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Truist upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.36.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

