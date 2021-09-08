The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,708 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.16% of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $3,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTB opened at $32.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.53. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $41.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $123.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.70 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 16.63%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.89%.

NTB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

About The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

