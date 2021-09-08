The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Position Reduced by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,063 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 493,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,662 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 9.1% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 10.0% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth approximately $12,761,000. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Argus raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.21.

In other news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $1,235,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,063.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK stock opened at $53.12 on Wednesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $56.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.83. The company has a market cap of $45.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

