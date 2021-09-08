The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $256.72.

BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. lifted their target price on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 target price on The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $2.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $211.38. The company had a trading volume of 8,864,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,418,426. The Boeing has a 12 month low of $141.58 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $123.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.89.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,370 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $246,890,000 after acquiring an additional 9,912 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 79.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 7.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,939 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,386 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 12.7% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.