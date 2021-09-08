The Boeing (NYSE:BA) vs. Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Head-To-Head Review

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) and Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Boeing and Joby Aviation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Boeing $58.16 billion 2.16 -$11.87 billion ($23.25) -9.21 Joby Aviation N/A N/A -$63.90 million N/A N/A

Joby Aviation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The Boeing.

Profitability

This table compares The Boeing and Joby Aviation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Boeing -14.30% N/A -6.67% Joby Aviation N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for The Boeing and Joby Aviation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Boeing 2 8 13 0 2.48 Joby Aviation 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Boeing currently has a consensus target price of $259.50, indicating a potential upside of 21.13%. Given The Boeing’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe The Boeing is more favorable than Joby Aviation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.1% of The Boeing shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.1% of Joby Aviation shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of The Boeing shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

The Boeing beats Joby Aviation on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co. is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide. The Defense, Space and Security segment refers to the research, development, production and modification of manned and unmanned military aircraft and weapons systems for global strike, including fighter and combat rotorcraft aircraft and missile systems; global mobility, including tanker, rotorcraft and tilt-rotor aircraft; and airborne surveillance and reconnaissance, including command and control, battle management and airborne anti-submarine aircraft. The Global Services segment provides services to commercial and defense customers. The Boeing Capital segment seeks to ensure that Boeing customers have the financing they need to buy and take delivery of their Boeing product and manages overall financing exposure.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Reinvent Technology Partners entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Joby Aviation.

