The Cooper Companies, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $3.38 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:COO)

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report issued on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $3.38 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.58. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Cooper Companies’ Q1 2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.06 EPS.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 102.48% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $763.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on COO. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $423.00 target price on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $444.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.08.

Shares of COO opened at $447.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.39. The Cooper Companies has a fifty-two week low of $311.94 and a fifty-two week high of $463.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $423.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $401.27.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

In related news, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 4,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.12, for a total value of $2,248,834.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 72,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.13, for a total transaction of $32,690,241.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,687 shares of company stock worth $37,777,128 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 123 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in The Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

