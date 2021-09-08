The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) EVP Michael O’hare Sells 2,947 Shares of Stock

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) EVP Michael O’hare sold 2,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.18, for a total transaction of $1,011,351.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $337.57 on Wednesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.23 and a 1-year high of $347.82. The company has a market cap of $121.96 billion, a PE ratio of 43.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $328.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.00.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 32.87%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.35.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 839,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,325,000 after buying an additional 9,586 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,581,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 8.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

