The Lovesac (LOVE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 9th. Analysts expect The Lovesac to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.71. The Lovesac had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $82.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect The Lovesac to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of The Lovesac stock opened at $54.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.24 million, a PE ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.43. The Lovesac has a 12 month low of $22.64 and a 12 month high of $95.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.55.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LOVE. Roth Capital upped their target price on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Lovesac from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.88.

In other The Lovesac news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $343,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 7,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.39, for a total transaction of $596,995.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,825 shares of company stock worth $3,764,500 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Lovesac stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) by 77.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,340 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.28% of The Lovesac worth $15,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

