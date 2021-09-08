The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $10,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of The Middleby during the 2nd quarter valued at about $373,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Middleby during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,883,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Middleby during the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Middleby by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,174,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,792,000 after buying an additional 467,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in The Middleby by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 71,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,301,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. upgraded The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup upgraded The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.00.

Shares of The Middleby stock opened at $176.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.80. The Middleby Co. has a 1-year low of $85.92 and a 1-year high of $196.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $808.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.61 million. The Middleby had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 10.99%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Middleby news, CTO James K. Pool III sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.17, for a total value of $582,889.30. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 25,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,114.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Miller III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $528,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,290 shares of company stock worth $1,829,659. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

