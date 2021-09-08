The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 530.3% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO opened at $66.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $70.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.45. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.22 and a fifty-two week high of $67.46.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The Southern’s payout ratio is 81.23%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SO. Guggenheim raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Barclays upped their target price on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.69.

In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,830.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total value of $98,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,250 shares of company stock valued at $663,820. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

