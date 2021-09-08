Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Acquires 772 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fundamentun LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.3% in the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 126,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,885,000 after acquiring an additional 19,564 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.2% in the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 100,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,692,000 after acquiring an additional 18,237 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,439,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 271,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,002,000 after purchasing an additional 32,408 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $86.03 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.62. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $84.22 and a one year high of $88.61.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

