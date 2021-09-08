Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $2.43 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,539,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,746,000 after buying an additional 3,646,349 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,056,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,460,000 after purchasing an additional 429,368 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,468,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,341,000 after purchasing an additional 46,152 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,233,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,225,000 after purchasing an additional 304,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,289,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,400,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $115.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.00. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.20 and a 52 week high of $118.53.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.