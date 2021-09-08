Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $7.27 Million Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 2,632.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,062 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,742 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRTX. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after acquiring an additional 11,561 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 454,549 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,419,000 after acquiring an additional 18,974 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 680 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,176 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $301,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VRTX shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $252.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.25.

VRTX opened at $192.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $185.32 and a 12 month high of $280.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.51. The stock has a market cap of $49.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani bought 10,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $195.65 per share, with a total value of $1,956,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 69,511 shares in the company, valued at $13,599,827.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

