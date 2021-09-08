Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Purchases Shares of 77,241 Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 77,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,985,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Global X MLP ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MLPA. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Global X MLP ETF by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 679,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,269,000 after acquiring an additional 337,393 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 352,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,642,000 after buying an additional 28,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 35,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Global X MLP ETF stock opened at $35.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.58. Global X MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $20.86 and a 52 week high of $41.54.

