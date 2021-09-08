Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Raises Position in Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) by 14.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 166,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,204 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Kirkland’s were worth $3,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KIRK. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kirkland’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,028,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Kirkland’s during the second quarter worth $25,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Kirkland’s during the second quarter valued at $889,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 51.0% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,195,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,349,000 after buying an additional 403,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Kirkland’s during the second quarter worth about $258,000. Institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Kirkland’s from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

In other Kirkland’s news, Director Miles Kirkland sold 19,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $446,755.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,591.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

KIRK opened at $21.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.45. The company has a market cap of $292.38 million, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.94. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $34.45.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $114.79 million during the quarter. Kirkland’s had a return on equity of 37.71% and a net margin of 6.10%.

About Kirkland’s

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

