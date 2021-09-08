Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Reduces Stock Position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,180,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,907 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 2.09% of Net 1 UEPS Technologies worth $5,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 5,883.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,493,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after buying an additional 1,468,741 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 688.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 24,599 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 20.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UEPS stock opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $6.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.16.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of financial technology, products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses in South Africa and other emerging economies. It operates through the following segments: South African Transaction Processing, International Transaction Processing, and Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies.

