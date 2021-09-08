Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 54,251 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54,251 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 9,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 52,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 30,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 191,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $34.13 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $37.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.02.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

