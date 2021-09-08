Titan Mining (TSE:TI) Trading 1.4% Higher

Titan Mining Co. (TSE:TI) shares traded up 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35. 4,956 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 47,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$48.64 million and a P/E ratio of -25.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.48.

Get Titan Mining alerts:

Titan Mining (TSE:TI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$16.30 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Titan Mining Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resources company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc ores and base metals. Its principal asset is the Empire State Mine project covering an area of approximately 80,000 acres located in Northern New York State, the United States.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.