TokenPay (TPAY) One Day Volume Tops $210,245.00

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 8th. TokenPay has a total market cap of $2.25 million and approximately $210,245.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TokenPay has traded 26.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TokenPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000222 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TokenPay alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,094.46 or 1.00383662 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00048578 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00008396 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00066776 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00008458 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001536 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000901 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00005903 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000151 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TokenPay (CRYPTO:TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

Buying and Selling TokenPay

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TokenPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.